Tomatoes dominate greenhouse hort. in NL

Over 20% of the Netherlands’ greenhouses are devoted to growing vine tomatoes, the national statistics office CBS said on Friday.

Some 16% are used to grow red bell peppers and 13% cucumbers, the CBS says. Much of the remainder is devoted to fruit and flowers. Some 1,250 companies are devoted to growing vegetables under glass.

In total, greenhouses cover some 4,400 hectares, of which most are Zuid Holland province.

08/14/2017 - DutchNews.nl